U.S. Congress members talk Artsakh visit with Vigen Sargsyan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Defense of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan received the delegation of U.S. Congress members, including Co-chairs of the Congressional Armenian Caucus Frank Pallone and Jackie Speier, as well as Congresswomen Anna Eshoo, Tulsi Gabbard and Congressman Jim Sensenbrenner.

Vigen Sargsyan introduced Congress members to the Armenia-U.S. cooperation programs, expressing appreciation for the high-level political ties between Armenia and U.S., as well as traditional working relations between defense structures.



Vigen Sargsyan attached importance to U.S. consultation and expert support in international peacekeeping operations, military education and other directions, stressing favorable impact on implementation of reforms in Armenian Armed Forces and facilitation of cooperation between Armed Forces of Armenia and the United States.



Upon the guests' request, Vigen Sargsyan touched on the current situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani state border and NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact, as well as militant strategy adopted by Turkey and Azerbaijan and other issues of mutual interest.



The Congress members introduced Minister Sargsyan to the results of their visit to Artsakh, expressing their commitment to continue putting efforts both for the development of Armenian-American interstate relations and peaceful and rightful settlement of NK issue.