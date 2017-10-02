A Tumo center to open at Monte Melkonyan College

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Defense Minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan spoke about his first year in the office at the press conference today.

Minister attached special importance to the educational programs and initiatives that were realized in that period.



He reminded about his goal to make Monte Melkonyan College in Dilijan the best high school in Armenia.



“The schedule seemed too tight but we managed to provide all necessary conditions in 8 months and admit 200 pupils via the first ever selective entry, with 3 applicants per place,” said Vigen Sargsyan.



According to the minister, additional educational opportunities for serving persons are an important component of the “Nation-Army” concept.



“The Tumo Army program is operating successfully: 100 conscript servicemen took courses in Stepanakert and Dilijan. The program will be continued. We plan to open Tumo centers at large military units in the future,” informed Vigen Sargsyan.



The minister also told that a Tumo center will open at the Monte Melkonyan College soon.