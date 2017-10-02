1608 views

Armenia to stop only importing weapons, Vigen Sargsyan hopes


Photo: Photolure


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Defense of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan expressed hope today that Armenia will soon have the opportunity not only import arms and ammunition, but also export high tech defense equipment.

“This year we have invested defense equipment, fully designed and produced in Armenia, which is extremely important from the point of effective military duty and saving resources,” Vigen Sargsyan said in a news conference.

Touching upon armament supply to Armenia within the frames of USD 200m Russian loan, Vigen Sargsyan said it will be completed till the of the year. 

“This process is going smoothly. We are at active stage,” he added.

