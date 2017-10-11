866 views

Armenian soldier is killed by Azerbaijani gunshot


Photo: Photolure


Yerevan /Mediamax/. On October 10, Azerbaijani side fatally wounded serviceman of Armenian Army Chaplin Margaryan (born in 1998) in a military base of one of the military units, located in the Northeastern direction of Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

Armenian MoD remarked that an investigation is carried out for finding the details of the case.

