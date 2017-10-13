Russian general talks fight against ISIS in Yerevan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Commander of the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation, Colonel-General Alexander Dvornikov introduced senior officers of the Armenian Armed Forces to the actions, undertaken in Syria.

Alexander Dvornikov, who previously commanded the Russian force grouping in Syria, arrived in Armenia within the frames of Partnership-2017 military exercise.



The lecture was attended by Minister of Defense of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan, Chief of the Armenian Armed Forces General Staff, Lieutenant General Movses Hakobyan, senior officers and special civil servants.



Alexander Dvornikov covered the strategies of armed groups of “Islamic State” and ways of eliminating them. He also touched upon the specifics of conducting modern military actions, as well as ways and means of fighting against illegal armed groups.