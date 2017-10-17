MPs introduced to a number of new products in Armenian military industry

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On October 16 Armenian Minister of Defense Vigen Sargsyan and Deputy Defense Minister David Pakhchanyan received a group of Armenian MPs.

The MPs were introduced to a number of new products in Armenian military industry, as well as their tactical-technical characteristics and capabilities, Armenian MoD reports.



It was remarked during the meeting that the incorporation of new products during the military duty has significantly changed the correlation of forces in certain directions, making the actions of the rival more predictable and controllable.