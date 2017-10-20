Armenian MoD and ICRC to deepen collaboration

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Defense of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan received today Caroline Douilliez, Head of Delegation of the International Committee of Red Cross in Armenia.
Armenian MoD noted that the sides discussed issues relating to the advance of bilateral cooperation, improvement of living conditions in bordering communities and search of people, missing due to NK conflict.
The sides expressed readiness to put necessary efforts and achieve deeper and more efficient collaboration.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.