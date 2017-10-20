Armenian MoD and ICRC to deepen collaboration

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Defense of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan received today Caroline Douilliez, Head of Delegation of the International Committee of Red Cross in Armenia.

Armenian MoD noted that the sides discussed issues relating to the advance of bilateral cooperation, improvement of living conditions in bordering communities and search of people, missing due to NK conflict.



The sides expressed readiness to put necessary efforts and achieve deeper and more efficient collaboration.