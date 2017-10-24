Two Russian servicemen get killed in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Two servicemen of the 102nd Russian military base got killed in Armenia.

The press service of the Russian military base reports:



“On October 23, contract serviceman grossly violated safety requirements on returning weapons after the exercises in Alagyaz polygon and involuntarily fired from a gun, fatally wounding another contractor. Frightened by what he did and the responsibility for the death of his co-serviceman, he decided to shot himself. An investigation is carried out for more details.”