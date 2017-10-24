Two Russian servicemen get killed in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Two servicemen of the 102nd Russian military base got killed in Armenia.
The press service of the Russian military base reports:
“On October 23, contract serviceman grossly violated safety requirements on returning weapons after the exercises in Alagyaz polygon and involuntarily fired from a gun, fatally wounding another contractor. Frightened by what he did and the responsibility for the death of his co-serviceman, he decided to shot himself. An investigation is carried out for more details.”
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.