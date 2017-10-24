Armenia to develop a 7-year modernization program for the army

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan delivered a comprehensive speech at the opening session of the Armenian National Defense Research University’s new educational program today.

Mediamax offers the most notable excerpts from the President’s speech.



7-year program for modernization of the army



“Today I set the task of developing a seven-year program for modernization of the Armenian army, which will take place between 2018 and 2025. We have to realize this program all together: I as the Commander-in-Chief, the Minister of Defense, the General Staff, our soldiers, and the whole society.



I instruct the Minister of Defense to prepare a report on the program-related efforts within two months. Once discussions and necessary changes to the draft are completed, we will adopt the program on 28 January 2018, on the day of our army’s anniversary.



The program must be among key issues for our country in this stage, if not the main issue. Our army, already combat ready, has to reach an exceptional level in these seven years.

