Armenia installs new anti-hail stations within pilot program

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia Davit Tonoyan visited Artashavan community in Aragatsotn marz to get familiar with installation of new anti-hail stations.

In the frames of the pilot program two “Elia-3” type stations have been installed in Aragatsotn and one in Armavir marz, which created a chain of protection.



The stations will be ready for operation in the next few days and will provide reliable protection for 45,000ha of agricultural lands from hail damage.



The anti-hail cannons will be applied according to the data from the radiolocation station, which will secure high accuracy of targeting.



The Ministry of Emergency Situations will ensure continuity of the program based on the pilot version in order to protect agricultural areas in other Armenian marzes.