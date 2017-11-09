Armenian Defense Ministry and ARAR Foundation to reinforce army positions

Yerevan/Mediamax/. The Defense Ministry of Armenia and ARAR Foundation implemented a joint pilot program to fully equip and reinforce an army position.

A solar-powered station and a private gas system were used during the realization of the program. The latest technological solutions were applied in different sections of the position.



Defense Minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan got familiar with the re-equipment and reinforcement efforts carried out at the positions and in trenches on November 8.



ARAR Foundation noted that the objective of the program is to use the solutions, discovered during the pilot program, for increasing security and combat readiness of servicemen at military positions.