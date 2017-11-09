Armenia to stay in NATO Resolute Support Mission

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Today First Deputy Minister of Defense of Armenia Artak Zakaryan took part in the Defense Ministers’ meeting for members of NATO Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan at NATO HQ.
Armenian Defense Ministry informed that the head of Armenian delegation reiterated the country’s commitment to keep the Armenian contingent in the Resolute Support Mission until its completion without any substantial limitations.
