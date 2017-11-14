Vigen Sargsyan concludes meetings in Los Angeles

Yerevan/Mediamax/.The delegation of Armenian Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan has finished the visit to the United States of America.

According to the Armenian MoD, Minister Sargsyan visited University of California on the morning of November 13, where he delivered a lecture on public leadership.



Vigen Sargsyan had a meeting with Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti on the same day.



The Armenian delegation was also hosted by Consulate General of Armenia in Los Angeles and Western Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church of America. They also met with the Armenian community in Los Angeles.



Within the frames of the meetings, Vigen Sargsyan touched upon modernization programs of the Armenian Army. Minister Sargsyan introduced the activities, implemented on the Line of Contact, ongoing social programs in the Armed Forces, as well as priorities of purchase of new weapons in the context of “smart arming”.



Touching upon the displacement of Monte Melkonian Military Academy (MMMA) to Dilijan, Vigen Sargsyan assured that the military educational institution is being converted to the best high school in Armenia, which is the first step towards rapid modernization of military education.



The Armenian Defense Minster’s delegation has departed from U.S. for Canada to participate in 2017 UN Peacekeeping Defence Ministerial conference, held in Vancouver.