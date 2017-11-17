Armenia’s Defense Minister comments on adoption of new laws on military service

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Minister of Defense Vigen Sargsyan, who is currently on a working visit to Canada, commented on adoption of the Laws on Military Service and Status of Servicemen by the National Assembly of Armenia.

Minister Sargsyan said that “these laws hold key importance for realization of fundamental and efficient reforms in the defense sector, which is crucial for our country”.



“The Ministry of Defense will continue closely cooperating with all involved parties, both those who supported the initiative and those who voiced their discontent with it, from political parties and the Public Council to official and unofficial student associations. Efficient execution of these laws will require adoption of dozens of sub-legal acts, principled and consistent efforts of dozens of agencies and hundreds of individuals in the government, defense sector, academic institutions, and the civil society,” said Vigen Sargsyan.



“I would like to state clearly that I don’t consider this my victory over anyone or someone’s defeat,” stressed the minister.



Vigen Sargsyan also noted that “the anger of certain groups of students binds me as the Defense Minister to prove to them factually that “I have the honor” and “This is me” programs will raise to a new level our solutions for security and defense, as well as army-nation ties and the army’s continuous role in promoting science.”