Delegation of Armenian MoD sumps up its visit to Russia


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The delegation led by Deputy Defense Minister of Armenia Artak Davtyan has finished its visit to Russia.

According to the Armenian MoD, on November 13-19 the delegation visited a number of military educational institutions in Moscow, St. Petersburg and got acquainted with the specifics of educational processes there.

Artak Davtyan had a meeting with Deputy Minister of Defence of Russia Nikolay Pankov.

