Armenian soldiers find body of Azerbaijani captain

Yerevan/Mediamax/. This morning Armenian soldiers discovered the body of an Azerbaijani Armed Forces officer near a military position in the southwest part of the Armenian state border.

Armenian Defense Ministry informed that according to the operative intelligence data, the mentioned officer was a company captain of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, who escaped from his unit after a crime took place there.



The ministry expressed readiness to cooperate with the Red Cross in order to transfer the body of the captain to the Azerbaijani side.



Details of the incident are still being clarified.