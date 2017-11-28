Armenian Defense Minister reminds Minsk about CSTO commitments

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Minister of Defense of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan said today that allied states of CSTO have mutual commitments, based on the “highest principle of collective defense – a threat or attack against one of the countries is considered an attack on other states as well.”

Vigen Sargsyan said this during his meeting with Minister of Defense of Belarus Andrei Ravkov in Minsk.



As an evidence of efficient collaboration within the frames of CSTO, Vigen Sarsgyan was content to mention the military exercise with active participation of Belarusian Armed Forces, held recently in Armenia.



Armenian Defense Minister expressed conviction that Armenian-Belarusian relations have great potential in military sector.



Andrei Ravkov said that the visit of Vigen Sargsyan to Belarus will give new impetus to the development of bilateral ties.



According to Belarusian Defense Minister, the Armenian-Belarusian relations are based on the mutual trust, respect and close friendship between peoples of both countries, while the collaboration in the sector of defense developed to the stage of long-term and mutually beneficial cooperation.







