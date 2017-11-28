Armenia returns the body of Azerbaijani officer found last week

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Today Armenia transferred the body of the Azerbaijani serviceman, found near the Armenian border, to representatives of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan. The transfer took place with mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross, in the Yeraskh-Sadarak area of the state border between the two countries.

The Defense Ministry of Armenia reminded that Armenian soldiers discovered the body of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces officer near a military position in the southwest part of the Armenian state border in the morning of November 23.



According to the operative intelligence data, the mentioned officer was a company captain of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, who escaped from his unit after a crime was committed there.