Karen Karapetyan introduced to Armenian weaponry exhibits

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan visited today Ministry of Defense of Armenia.
Prime Minister Karapetyan attended the close exhibition, organized for members of Military-Industrial Commission of Armenia and got acquainted with exhibits of military equipment and weaponry, created or finalized in Armenia.
Then Armenian PM chaired the session of Military-Industrial Commission, within the frames of which they discussed the draft program on scientific research and experimental construction works for 2018.
