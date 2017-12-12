Karen Karapetyan introduced to Armenian weaponry exhibits

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan visited today Ministry of Defense of Armenia.

Prime Minister Karapetyan attended the close exhibition, organized for members of Military-Industrial Commission of Armenia and got acquainted with exhibits of military equipment and weaponry, created or finalized in Armenia.



Then Armenian PM chaired the session of Military-Industrial Commission, within the frames of which they discussed the draft program on scientific research and experimental construction works for 2018.