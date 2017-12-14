Vazgen Sargsyan Military Institute to transform under new program

The Izmirlian Foundation will donate USD 5 million to the Vazgen Sargsyan Military University for the campus modernization program. The Foundation and the Ministry of Defense of Armenia signed the corresponding Memorandum of understanding on December 13, in Yerevan.



The Izmirlian Foundation had its unique role in the process of establishing the first Military University in the country named after Vazgen Sargsyan. In 1996-1998 the Foundation financed construction of the two barracks of the Military University as well as the heating and power system and the canteen.



Within the period from 2000 to 2011, the Izmirlian Foundation in cooperation with “Hayastan” All Armenian Fund has provided regular monthly allowances to the families of deceased soldiers.



From 2002 to 2016 the Izmirlian Foundation initiated and was continuously implementing a psychological support project at the Military University aimed at organizing lecturing and psychological counseling sessions for the cadets.



Recognizing the critical role of the Armenian Army in ensuring the security of the country, the Izmirlian Foundation continues its cooperation with the Ministry of Defense of Armenia and remains among the patrons of Vazgen Sargsyan Military University and its cadets.



Photo: Izmirlian Foundation/QCA