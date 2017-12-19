Armenia and NATO discuss cooperation prospects in defense

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Defense Minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan has received today Deputy Secretary General of NATO Rose Gottemoeller.

According to the Ministry of Defense, Rose Gottemoeller has shared high appreciation for Armenian peacekeeping brigade’s participation in NATO missions in Afghanistan and Kosovo as well as attached importance to development of new capacities, joint efforts in improving the partnership, and cooperation in military education and other spheres.



The parties have exchanged opinions on the Individual Partnership Action Plan, assistance in defense reforms within the Planning and Review Process, and practical implementation of coordinated goals in strengthening integrity.