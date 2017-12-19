Armenia and NATO discuss cooperation prospects in defense

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Defense Minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan has received today Deputy Secretary General of NATO Rose Gottemoeller.
According to the Ministry of Defense, Rose Gottemoeller has shared high appreciation for Armenian peacekeeping brigade’s participation in NATO missions in Afghanistan and Kosovo as well as attached importance to development of new capacities, joint efforts in improving the partnership, and cooperation in military education and other spheres.
The parties have exchanged opinions on the Individual Partnership Action Plan, assistance in defense reforms within the Planning and Review Process, and practical implementation of coordinated goals in strengthening integrity.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.