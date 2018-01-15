Armenian Military Police creates a peacekeeping platoon

Yerevan/Mediamax/. The central apparatus of the Military Police of the Armenian Defense Ministry has opened a new department, the peacekeeping platoon, which has started operating on January 6, 2018.

The platoon will take part in peacekeeping missions along with the Peacekeeping Brigade of the Armenian Armed Forces.



The new platoon is comprised of three groups: investigative, armored vehicles crew, and commandant’s service.



The ranks of the peacekeeping platoon will be formed from the participants that show best results in the contest announced by the Military Police.



Armenian citizens no older than 35, who have a higher education diploma, speak two or more foreign languages and have completed involuntary service in the army will be favored in the selection.