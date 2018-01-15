Armenian President holds discussion on 2018-2024 army program

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armenian Armed Forces Serzh Sargsyan has held a discussion on the draft seven-year program for modernization of the armed forces.

During the meeting on January 12, the President heard reports about the main directions and principles of the program.



Given current challenges, the authors of the draft program for 2018-2024 considered possible developments of the situation, outlined responses to each one, and provided for conditions necessary for the most efficient realization of current resources.