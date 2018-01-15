Armenian President holds discussion on 2018-2024 army program

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armenian Armed Forces Serzh Sargsyan has held a discussion on the draft seven-year program for modernization of the armed forces.
During the meeting on January 12, the President heard reports about the main directions and principles of the program.
Given current challenges, the authors of the draft program for 2018-2024 considered possible developments of the situation, outlined responses to each one, and provided for conditions necessary for the most efficient realization of current resources.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.