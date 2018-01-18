1431 views

Armenia and U.S. to hold defense consultations



Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan has introduced US Ambassador Richard Mills to the directions, which will feature in the 7-year program for army modernization and which Armenia anticipates developing in the frames of cooperation with the United States.

At the meeting on January 16, the parties summarized the efforts realized within Armenian-American bilateral cooperation in defense throughout 2017 and outlined the main directions of collaboration for 2018.

Richard Mills emphasized the commitment of the US Department of Defense to continue cooperating with the Armenian Defense Ministry.

The parties agreed to hold bilateral defense consultations in Yerevan this year to agree on the general vision of further cooperation.

