Armenia and Lithuania to hold 10 defense events

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenia and Lithuania signed Armenian-Lithuanian Military Cooperation Program 2018 in Vilnius, which includes more than 10 defense events in both countries.

Armenian Defense Ministry notes that the main directions of the cooperation are military education and exercises, exchange of experience, as well as regular military and political consultations.



The participants of the meeting have also summed up the results of the work, implemented in 2017, as well as reached agreements on the directions of further cooperation.