Armenian President: Army modernization program sets clear targets

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan has noted today that the modernization program 2018-2024 for the Armenian Armed Forces differs from others as it is a targeted program.

The President has made that remark at the session of the National Security Council.



According to Serzh Sargsyan, the Armenian Defense Ministry’s modernization program 2018-2024 is conditioned by the new challenges rising in the region and the best response to them is a long-term development program.



“We have a properly prepared program, targets, milestones, and the most important part - financial estimate. However, this does not mean we cannot make changes to the program,” said Serzh Sargsyan.