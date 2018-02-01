Armenian President: Army modernization program sets clear targets

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan has noted today that the modernization program 2018-2024 for the Armenian Armed Forces differs from others as it is a targeted program.
The President has made that remark at the session of the National Security Council.
According to Serzh Sargsyan, the Armenian Defense Ministry’s modernization program 2018-2024 is conditioned by the new challenges rising in the region and the best response to them is a long-term development program.
“We have a properly prepared program, targets, milestones, and the most important part - financial estimate. However, this does not mean we cannot make changes to the program,” said Serzh Sargsyan.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.