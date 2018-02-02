Armenian-Mexican defense ties discussed

Yerevan /Mediamax/. First Deputy Minister of Defense of Armenia Artak Zakaryan received today Norma Pensado Moreno, the newly-appointed Ambassador of Mexico to Armenia.
According to Armenian Defense Ministry, the sides discussed the opportunities of cooperation in a number of sectors of mutual interest.
The Mexican Ambassador reassured that she would make the utmost efforts for strengthening and deepening the bilateral cooperation.
