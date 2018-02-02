193 views

Armenian-Mexican defense ties discussed


Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry

Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry

Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry


Yerevan /Mediamax/. First Deputy Minister of Defense of Armenia Artak Zakaryan received today Norma Pensado Moreno, the newly-appointed Ambassador of Mexico to Armenia.

According to Armenian Defense Ministry, the sides discussed the opportunities of cooperation in a number of sectors of mutual interest.

The Mexican Ambassador reassured that she would make the utmost efforts for strengthening and deepening the bilateral cooperation.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Army and Police | February 2, 2018 14:32
Armenian-Mexican defense ties discussed

Society | February 2, 2018 13:29
Online media ratings of Armenian ministers in January

Society | February 2, 2018 13:20
VFS Global in Yerevan will no longer process Spain visa applications
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018