Central Hospital of Armenian MoD modernized

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Defense of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan visited Central Military Hospital.

Minister had a tour in the hospital, got acquainted with the conditions and capabilities of fully equipped and technically modernized divisions.



Vigen Sargsyan was introduced to the activities, implemented for providing quality medical services, including acquisition of modern medical equipment and ambulance cars.



During his visit to the hospital Minister of Defense also talked to recovering servicemen.