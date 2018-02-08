608 views

Central Hospital of Armenian MoD modernized


Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry

Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry

Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry

Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry

Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Defense of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan visited Central Military Hospital.

Minister had a tour in the hospital, got acquainted with the conditions and capabilities of fully equipped and technically modernized divisions.  

Vigen Sargsyan was introduced to the activities, implemented for providing quality medical services, including acquisition of modern medical equipment and ambulance cars.

During his visit to the hospital Minister of Defense also talked to recovering servicemen.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Nagorno Karabakh | February 8, 2018 10:01
Artsakh soldier killed by Azerbaijani fire

Army and Police | February 8, 2018 09:44
Central Hospital of Armenian MoD modernized

Society | February 8, 2018 09:27
Gehl Architects delegation believes Yerevan has big potential
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018