Chief of Russia’s foreign intelligence is visiting Armenia

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Chief of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Naryshkin is visiting Armenia.
Today Mr. Naryshkin has met with Director of the Armenian National Security (NSS) Service Georgy Kutoyan.
“The parties have discussed the fight against the international terrorism and other kinds of transnational crimes,” has informed the NSS press service.
