1178 views

Chief of Russia’s foreign intelligence is visiting Armenia


Sergey Naryshkin
Sergey Naryshkin

Photo: https://static.life.ru


Yerevan/Mediamax/. Chief of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Naryshkin is visiting Armenia.

Today Mr. Naryshkin has met with Director of the Armenian National Security (NSS) Service Georgy Kutoyan.

“The parties have discussed the fight against the international terrorism and other kinds of transnational crimes,” has informed the NSS press service.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | February 19, 2018 17:52
Armenia and Russia discuss strengthening intelligence ties

Nagorno Karabakh | February 19, 2018 15:44
Artsakh calls for renewal of trilateral talks on NK issue

Society | February 19, 2018 11:41
Mark Pritchard: Lydian’s operation meets the highest standards
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018