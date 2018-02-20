Delegation of Armenian Armed Forces negotiates in Moscow

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The delegation of Major-General Tiran Khachatryan, Chief of the Department of Combat Readiness of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia, departed for Moscow.
During this visit to CSTO joint headquarters on February19-20, the Armenian delegation participates in the preparation and first organizational negotiations ahead of Search, Cooperation and Unbreakable Brotherhood within the frames of Combat Brotherhood 2018 CSTO strategic exercise. The upcoming exercises will be organized for the reconnaissance units of CSTO countries.
The delegation of Khachatryan will also take part in the discussions on CSTO Command and Forces Collective Combat Training Plan 2018, as well as joint events to be held until 2025 between command forces and units of CSTO member states.
