Armenian Defense Minister to attend 100th anniversary of Red Army


Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Defense of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan departs for Moscow today.

In Moscow Vigen Sargsyan will participate in the events, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Russian Red Army.

