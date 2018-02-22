Armenian Defense Minister to attend 100th anniversary of Red Army

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Defense of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan departs for Moscow today.
In Moscow Vigen Sargsyan will participate in the events, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Russian Red Army.
Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry
