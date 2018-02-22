Yerevan reminds EU of Baku’s militant behavior

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Minister of Defense of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan received today the delegation of Toivo Klaar, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia.
According to Armenian MoD, Vigen Sargsyan attached special importance to EU’s balanced stance on the settlement of NK issue, as well as the political support, provided to Co-chairs of OSCE Minsk Group, which is clearly reiterated in the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), signed between Armenia and the European Union.
Toivo Klaar also remarked EU’s stance on the settlement of NK issue exclusively through peaceful negotiations.
Touching upon the militant statements, voiced recently by Azerbaijani military and political authorities, Vigen Sargsyan stressed that similar behavior in no way contributes to the peaceful settlement of the issue.
“Similar statements don’t require much wisdom. On the contrary, the absence of wisdom brings to provocative propaganda, which may have irreversible consequences for Azerbaijani people,” Vigen Sargsyan remarked.
The sides attached special importance to relevant response from international community to similar statements.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.