Yerevan reminds EU of Baku’s militant behavior

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Minister of Defense of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan received today the delegation of Toivo Klaar, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia.

According to Armenian MoD, Vigen Sargsyan attached special importance to EU’s balanced stance on the settlement of NK issue, as well as the political support, provided to Co-chairs of OSCE Minsk Group, which is clearly reiterated in the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), signed between Armenia and the European Union.

