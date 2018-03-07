403 views

Vigen Sargsyan receives Air Command and Staff College students


Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Defense of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan received students of the United States Air Command and Staff College (ACSC).

U.S. ACSC is among higher military educational institutions, which provide strategic education for high-ranking officers of U.S. Air Force.

The students arrived in Armenia from Georgia within the frames of regional visit.

Armenian Defense Minister introduced students to the main threats to Armenia’s security environment,  latest reforms in Armenian Armed Forces and priorities of the seven-year program for modernization of the Armenian Army.

