Armenian army to have a CIO and research company

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Minister of Defense Vigen Sargsyan has spoken about the prospects of creating a research company in the Armenian Armed Forces.

In the interview with Razm.info the minister has said that “we have recorded a notable progress recently in several directions of the military industry”.



“The most positive fact I see in the military industry is involvement of young people. Every program has young scientists, people who come with great enthusiasm to build something new on the foundation of tradition and potential. I believe it can become the basis for a research company in the future, which will allow us to involve exclusively talented young scientists in military industry.



A lot has been said about possible limitation of young people’s entry into science due to abolition of the military service postponement. I stated that it would lead to exactly the contrary, as simultaneously, we would introduce mechanisms to allow young people to get more actively involved in science. We have a clear outline for the set of these mechanisms. It is in development and we do everything possible to have it installed by the summer draft,” said Sargsyan.



Vigen Sargsyan has also announced that “special attention will be paid to introduction of automated management systems and information technologies in the armed forces”.



“For that purpose we are forming the institute of Chief Information Officer (CIO) and their office, which will manage the digitization of the entire system: from providing military commissariats with more efficient tools for data processing to accounting, storage management, work with personnel and draft resources, etc,” said Vigen Sargsyan.