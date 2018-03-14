President: We need to discern between public opinion and that of minority

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan has held a meeting on conclusion of the results of the work carried out by the Insurance Foundation for Servicemen.

The foundation’s CEO, Head of Legal Department at the Central Bank of Armenia Varoujan Avedikian has stated that all data and account of the implemented efforts are provided on the foundation’s official website in detail, securing transparency of activity.



Photo: Press service of the Armenian President

