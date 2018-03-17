Armenia is committed to UNIFIL, minister says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian has stated that Armenia joined the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) mission with great sense of commitment.
Edward Nalbandian has spoken at the ministerial meeting in support of Lebanese armed forces, reminding that the Armenian platoon of 32 peacekeepers under Italian command has been serving in UNIFIL since November 2014.
“Armenia joined this mission with a great sense of commitment, striving to make a contribution to the efficient operation of UNIFIL, which is aimed at maintaining security of friendly Lebanon,” said Nalbandian.
He has stressed that UNIFIL is not the only peacekeeping mission Armenia had joined.
“The UN Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations has noted in regard to our involvement that “the assistance of Armenia is important not only in terms of the contribution, but also in terms of the Armenian history and the challenges that Armenia have overcome throughout it”. In fact, history teaches us that security requires common efforts,” said Edward Nalbandian.
