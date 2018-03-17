Armenia to offer mortgage loans with favorable terms to members of military

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Defense Ministry will implement a mortgage loan program for members of the military, with unprecedented terms.

Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan has made that announcement during his visit to the military units of the 2nd Army Corps.



Accompanied by First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, General-Major Onik Gasparyan, the head of Defense Ministry has met with the command staff of the units and spoken about the significant structural reforms that have begun in the armed forces.



In particular, Vigen Sargsyan has touched on the main directions of the 7-year program for modernization of the army, as well as the programs “I Am”, “I Have the Honor”, “Ditaket” (“Watchtower”) and the results anticipated from them.



Vigen Sargsyan has stressed that the ministry is carrying out consistent actions to increase the interest towards officer education and fill the ranks of army officers with better educated and skilled specialists.



The minister has also highlighted that improvement of living conditions and increase of social protection of the members of the military are constantly in the center of the General Staff’s attention.