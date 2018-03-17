20 instructors of Armenian peacekeeping brigade get international qualification

Yerevan/Mediamax/. The British Army training instructors have held a workshop for the training instructors of the Peacekeeping Brigade of the Armenian Defense Ministry.
Twenty Armenian instructors have been taught the methodology to train the peacekeepers, which complies with international standards.
During the closing ceremony of the workshop on March 16, UK Ambassador to Armenia Judith Farnworth handed over the certificates to the Armenian instructors.
The instructors who have displayed high level of commitment and knowledge during the workshop received token gifts.
