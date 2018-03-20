Reforms aren’t popular and gain a lot of opponents, Armenian PM says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan has said today that "Armenia will have certain economic growth in the next 4-5 years, which will set us apart from the region, the CIS member states, and the European countries”.

The Armenian government’s press service has informed that the Prime Minister has made that statement at the meeting with the participants of the operative camp of the Armenian Army General Staff.



“We have a very interesting and perspective chance to give Armenia a drastic rise. The economic growth we anticipate in the next 4-5 years will allow us to carry out long-term, fundamental reforms. In many cases, these reforms aren’t popular and gain a lot of opponents, but their implementation will be easier if we record small wins. We also have a unique chance in the sense that being a small country with a population of 3 million, we still managed to form a platform where otherwise incompatible things are possible to combine,” said Karen Karapetyan.



Karapetyan has reassured that the government has a clear vision for changing the social and economic situation in the country.



“We understand clearly that we will have a good, fair, logically developing country. We will secure the economic factors and social and economic developments in the background for you to feel safe and to know that you are backed up by people who take their share of the burden,” said the Prime Minister.