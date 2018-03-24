670 views

NATO Expert Group sums up its visit to Armenia


Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry


Yerevan /Mediamax/. NATO Defense Education Enhancement Programme (DEEP) Expert Group visited Armenia on March 20-23.

The group involved leading experts from NATO Headquarters, as well as military educational institutions of Canada, Czech Republic, Poland and Lithuania. 

The visit was aimed at summarizing the 2017 cooperation programs with Personnel and Military Education Department of Armenian Defense Ministry and military educational institutions, as well as agreeing further formats of collaboration.

On March 21-23 NATO Expert Group visited military educational establishments and met with the management staff.

In particular, the meeting at Vazgen Sargsyan Military University, Armenak Khanperyants
Military Aviation University and Noncommissioned Officer Academy of Armenian MoD covered the process of projects, which kicked off with the help of the Group.

The Expert Group introduced participants of Command and staff course for senior officers of Armenian Armed Forces to the debate, titled “Principles of Western Military Art: Comparative Analysis of Eastern and Post-Soviet Models”.

The group also visited Monte Melkonyan Military and Sports College.

