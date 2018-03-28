ArmHiTec-2018 arms exhibition to open on March 29

Yerevan /Mediamax/. ArmHiTec-2018 International exhibition of arms and defense technologies will be held on March 29-31 at Yerevan Expo Exhibition Center.

The exhibition aims at showcasing the latest achievements of Armenians companies in arms and defense technologies, creating a platform for dialogue between representatives of military, scientific and business circles from participating countries, as well as boosting further expansion of international cooperation.



34 organizations from Armenia and 30 from 14 other states will introduce their pavilions at the exhibition.



The event will host official delegations from Greece, India, Russian Federation, Belarus, Kazakhstan and other countries.



More than 1500m² area of Yerevan Expo Exhibition Center will be provided for exhibiting innovative samples of arms and military production such as communication means, optoelectronic equipment, robotech complexes.