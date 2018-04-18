Police: The organizers will be responsible

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Armenian Police came up with a statement today.

“With the illegal assembly from April 13 of 2018 the organizers and participants continue to violate other citizens’ rights and freedoms, as well as hinder daily activities of the state structures and organizations,” the statement reads.



The police emphasized that so far they have expressed a tolerant attitude, but the organizers continue the illegal actions despite multiple warnings.



“The Armenian Police calls on the organizers of the assembly to stop the illegal actions or the responsibility for the consequences of proportionate actions for dispersing the assembly,” the statement reads.