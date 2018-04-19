30 citizens detained

Yerevan/Mediamax/. As of April 19, 11.00 the Armenian Police detained 30 citizens who are currently at various police departments, Department of Public Relations and Information of Police told Mediamax.

Together with his supporters member of the Armenian National Assembly Nikol Pashinyan continues the protest on streets of Yerevan. The police are taking measures to maintain the public order.

Head of the Department of Public Relations and Information of the Armenian Police Ashot Aharonyan wrote on his Facebook page:

“In accordance with the law, the Police will continue to detain citizens who violate the public order. It should be remarked that in case certain administrative detainees are not released by the deadlines provided for by the law, their participation in the crimes is being investigating by the police.”

As of April 18, 17.30 the number of detainees during the protest reached 84 people.