Armenian MoD deeply concerned about recent developments


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Board of Ministry of Defense of Armenia has expressed "deep concern” about the developments, unfolding in Yerevan over the recent days.

The statement of MoD Board today particularly reads:

“The Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia are out of political processes, providing the protection of borders, security and territorial integrity of the country every day and hour.

Nevertheless, illegal public gatherings, as well as attempts to take over the only legitimate government, ultimatums to the Prime Minister elected in accordance with the Constitution, are fraught with unpredictable consequences, which can seriously affect the situation on the Line of Contact, the signs of which are already noticeable.”

“According to the intelligence data, Azerbaijani military and political authorities observe the developments in Armenia as an influential factor for provocations against Artsakh. Further escalation of the situation leads to that,” the statement reads.

