830 views

Armenia’s Defense Ministry condemns protesting peacekeepers


Photo: Photolure

Photo: Photolure

Photo: Photolure


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Ministry of Defense has issued a statement today, "strongly condemning the participation of a group of Armenian peacekeepers in the assembly organized with violation of the established procedure in Yerevan on April 23”.

“These servicemen will be punished with all severity of the law, as the boundaries of the right of participation or organization of any assemblies by the members of the Armenian army are provided for by the Constitution and corresponding laws.

The actions of the mentioned servicemen are not only a refusal to fulfill their duties through unauthorized absence, but also a gross violation of the key democratic principle of non-involvement of the armed forces in political processes. This occurrence should concern the organizers of the assembly as well,” stated the Defense Ministry.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | April 23, 2018 15:36
Russia will not interfere in Armenia, says Putin’s spokesperson

Politics | April 23, 2018 14:59
Nikol Pashinyan walks free

Army and Police | April 23, 2018 13:51
Vigen Sargsyan comments on updates from the border with Azerbaijan
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018, Subscribe