Armenia’s Defense Ministry condemns protesting peacekeepers

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Ministry of Defense has issued a statement today, "strongly condemning the participation of a group of Armenian peacekeepers in the assembly organized with violation of the established procedure in Yerevan on April 23”.

“These servicemen will be punished with all severity of the law, as the boundaries of the right of participation or organization of any assemblies by the members of the Armenian army are provided for by the Constitution and corresponding laws.



The actions of the mentioned servicemen are not only a refusal to fulfill their duties through unauthorized absence, but also a gross violation of the key democratic principle of non-involvement of the armed forces in political processes. This occurrence should concern the organizers of the assembly as well,” stated the Defense Ministry.