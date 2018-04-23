Vigen Sargsyan comments on updates from the border with Azerbaijan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan hopes that "no one imagines that our video recording of the Azerbaijani army accumulating forces at the border could be fake”.
“Azerbaijan follows the events in our country every second. You don’t need specific professional knowledge to understand that our domestic instability in the face of current challenges paves a smooth road for Azerbaijan to act.
I do not believe that our corresponding statement has been a revelation for anyone, but it is our [Defense Ministry] duty as a state governance body to remind of the relevance of the issue,” explained the minister.
