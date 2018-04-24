V.Sargsyan: Armenian Army will counterattack in case of necessity

In a meeting with Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan today Acting Defense Minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan assured that the Armenian Army is ready to address any provocation from the Azerbaijani side and counterattack in case of necessity.

Karen Karapetyan emphasized that the state has always and will always support the Army, promising to personally focus on this topic. Acting Prime Minister noted that the reforms in the Armed Forces should continue, and all the efforts required should be put in modernization and empowerment of the Armenian Army.



Vigen Sargsyan reported that the Armed Forces constantly and responsibly implement their functions, providing security of the country and protection of its borders.







