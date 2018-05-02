MoD: Free movement of military columns should be provided

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Ministry of Defense of Armenia stated today that free movement of military columns in the whole territory of Armenia should be provided.

“MoD and Armenian Armed Forces continue to duly accomplish their duties 24 hours a day, securing the protection of Armenia.



Thus free movement of military columns and vehicles with military license plates should be provided in the whole territory of the country. It is necessary that this movement takes place without obstacles and restrictions and on due time,” the statement reads.