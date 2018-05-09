1181 views

Armenia detains six people at border with Azerbaijan for tresspassing



Yerevan/Mediamax/. Last night Armenian armed forces detained six foreigners who were attempting to cross the Armenian-Azerbaijani border illegally.

Spokesperson for the Armenian Defense Ministry Artsrun Hovhannisyan has noted that more details of the incident will be revealed later. 

