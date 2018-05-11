Davit Tonoyan to be appointed Armenia’s Defense Minister

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has revealed that Davit Tonoyan will be appointed Minister of Defense.

Nikol Pashinyan has made that statement at the press briefing after the government session today.



Davit Tonoyan was born on December 27, 1967.



In 1991, he graduated from the Faculty of Geology of Yerevan State University, and in 1997 – from Military-Diplomacy Academy of Russia.



In 1992-1994 he served in the Internal Affairs Ministry’s main department against organized crime, and in 1994 he assumed military service in the Department of Military Police as head of branch.



In 1997, he served in the Defense Ministry Department of Armaments.



In 1998-2004, he held different posts adjacent to NATO Allied Command Operations Headquarter.



In 2004-2007, he worked as Military Representative of Armenia to NATO.



In 2007-2008, he served as Chief of the Department of International Military Cooperation and Defence Programs of the Defense Ministry.



In 2008-2010 he worked as Chief of Department of Defence Policy of the Defense Ministry.



In 2010-2016, Davit Tonoyan served as the First Deputy Minister of Defense of Armenia.



From 2017 until this day, he works as the Minister of Emergency Situations.